UPDATE: New Annual Pass Sales Already Halted by Walt Disney World￼
The Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes for Walt Disney World are once again unavailable for purchase. They were briefly available this morning for the...wdwnt.com
The Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes for Walt Disney World are once again unavailable for purchase. They were briefly available this morning for the...wdwnt.com
We canceled our Annual Florida Pass they Doubled the Prices and Shortened the Days available to us.. plus Disney is no longer Family friendly
They need those full price tourist to fund the abortions they are gonna pay peopleto get. 🤦🏻♀️ don’t want to fund maternity leave tho…
they don't want you to get passes, people within Disney have said so. they prefer full paying customers that spend more than locals , who just crowed the park more and creat lines, they also are thrifty and know how things work, some even bring food and snacks from outside. Disney has really changed for the worse. time to boycott , long lines, high prices, large crowds , heat, ride closures at any momentjust not worth it.
Comments / 27