Illinois State

Illinois Primary Election preview: Secretary of State race expected to be tightly contested

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyWlE_0gOOeqRb00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Today is Primary Election day in Illinois, and voters will decide the preliminary rounds in several key races.

The race to replace the retiring, but respected and popular Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has generated some sparks.

On the Democratic side, there are three top candidates. Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has the backing of several party regulars, but has avoided questions about his family’s failed bank and questionable loans.

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia hoped to capitalize on those questions but was mired in headlines about blurred lines between her job and her husband’s status as a lobbyist.

Chicago Alderman David Moore was able to campaign as the one who didn’t have to confront ethical issues.

Among the Republicans, Central Illinois State Representative Dan Brady faces former federal Prosecutor John Milheiser of Springfield. Brady’s name recognition may help him.

