Justin Termine: You got a million guys you're gonna pay there, do you want to pay Collin Sexton, I'm not sure you want to do that

National NBA host Justin Termine with the latest on the Cavs and NBA free agency plans. Why the Cavs may not pay Sexton? Thoughts on JB Bickerstaff and how wide open the Eastern Conference is going forward. Termine on Kyrie deciding to stay in Brooklyn.

