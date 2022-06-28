ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

‘Doc’ Antle granted $250K bond, set to be released from jail on Tuesday

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is expected to be released on bond on Tuesday after a federal magistrate granted a $250,000 bond for the “Tiger King” star who is facing federal money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Derek Shoemake with the United States Attorney’s Office said Monday afternoon that Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rodgers III granted the secured bond. Antle will be subject to location monitoring with his movements limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns.

Antle’s son will act as a custodian and will be responsible for making sure he makes his scheduled court appearances and follows other conditions of the bond.

The animal-rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued the following statement Monday after authorities announced that Antle had been granted bond.

“Doc” Antle’s days of harassing big cats for photo ops are numbered, as the FBI agent who testified at Antle’s detention hearing made it clear that additional federal charges are expected within the month,” Michelle Sinnott, the PETA Foundation’s associate director for captive animal law enforcement. “PETA blew the whistle on Antle’s apparent “charity” scam, and now that he faces state wildlife trafficking and federal money laundering charges, his legal woes are mounting—making it only a matter of time before this sleazy showman is finally shut down.”

A bond hearing was held on June 16 in U.S. District Court in Florence, but a ruling was delayed. Antle is currently still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending his release.

He was already facing animal trafficking charges in Virginia. Count on News13 for updates.

