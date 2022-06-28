ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Francesco Lists New Construction 3-Bedroom Condos in the Heart of the Heights, Jersey City

By Jersey Digs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. Located near Washington Park as well as The Heights’ best restaurants and stores, 9 Irving offers two spacious, luxury three-bedroom residences, each with outdoor space, and parking. Brand new construction in The Heights, Jersey City, brings not one,...

New York YIMBY

Halo Three-Tower Development Breaks Ground at 289-301 Washington Street in Newark, New Jersey

Site excavation and foundation work is now underway for Halo, a three-tower high-rise development that will eventually be one of the tallest buildings in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 289-301 Washington Street, the 38-, 42-, and 46-story towers will comprise a mix of rental apartments, residential amenities, and a multi-level parking garage. The tallest tower will top out at 573 feet.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Three Thirds Café Opens on the West Side of Jersey City

An industrial-inspired café with an emphasis on art and music has opened in Jersey City’s West Side neighborhood. Situated within the 3 Acres luxury rental community, Three Thirds Café was created by the team behind Amelia’s Bistro in Paulus Hook. Located at 400 Claremont Avenue, the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne takes action on former Frank Theatres

The Bayonne Planning Board has granted amended final site plan approval for the adaptive reuse of the former Frank Theatres at 191 LeFante Way. The new plan includes the expansion of the second floor and an addition of a partial third floor. The board voted unanimously to approve the application....
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Jersey City Fire Department adds 2 new companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There's a big change for Jersey City's Fire Department. It's gaining two new fire companies. They're the first additions since 1937, and are needed to keep up with Jersey City's growing population. "I look out my window the other day, I counted about 34 high rises that weren't there about 10 years ago. Throughout the city there's about another 19 on the books that are going up. and I talked to the Buildings department and they said there are about another 90 applications for high rises throughout the city," Jersey City Fire Department Chief Steven McGill said. The new fire companies will house specialized units. The High Rise Unit is trained and equipped to fight conditions inside multilevel structures, and the Rapid Intervention Crew will focus on the rescue of trapped firefighters. 
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

10 residents displaced in Jersey City fire

A fire in a third-floor apartment of a Jersey City building Wednesday has displaced 10 residents, Jersey City officials said. City firefighters responded to 100 Lembeck Ave., on the corner of Ocean Avenue, at 3:15 p.m. and immediately saw a working fire on the third floor, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. All residents had already self-evacuated.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Family Fun

Mill Creek Point Park Playgrounds in Secaucus NJ

Until I started searching for Hudson County playgrounds I was not familiar with the Mill Creek Point Park Playgrounds in Secaucus New Jersey. I am so grateful I did search those because there are not one but 2 fabulous playgrounds at Mill Creek Point Park. I also never knew Secaucus...
hudsoncountyview.com

Opposition remains for $4.7M Turnpike expansion in Jersey City and Bayonne

Opposition remains for a $4.7 million Turnpike expansion in Jersey City and Bayonne, based on public comment at this morning’s New Jersey Turnpike Authority meeting. “Use the $4.7 billion to repair the bridge and extension and spend the rest on public transportation. Hudson and Essex counties have the worst air in the county. Bringing more cars in will make it worse,” said attorney John Richman, who is representing Empower NJ.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Free shows by the Kennedy Dancers this summer in Jersey City

The Kennedy Dancers will begin their Free Summer Performances on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at J Owen Grundy Park on Hudson Street in Jersey City. Under the direction of Diane Dragone, there will be four scheduled performances around Jersey City with performers Dree Dray, Abigail Dias, Kat Reese, Zackary Anderson, Danae Balladares, and Tallia A. Petrone. The shows will feature choreography by Dragone and Sean Curran, director of dance at the Tisch School of the Arts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

