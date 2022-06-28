Police investigate 2 deadly traffic accidents in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Two fatal traffic accidents happened in San Jose Tuesday, including one involving a hit-and-run driver.

The hit-and-run accident occurred at 4:46 a.m. on the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue. A female pedestrian was struck by a black sedan before the driver fled the scene, police said.

The sedan, possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on South Jackson Avenue when it struck the woman as she attempted to cross the roadway. She was not in a marked crosswalk, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The woman’s death was San Jose’s 21st pedestrian fatality of 2022. The incident is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run, and police are still trying to identify the driver.

A second crash happened seven hours later near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue. For unknown reasons, a man crashed his vehicle into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. There have been 34 fatal traffic collisions in San Jose this year and 36 people killed, according to SJPD.

