Frankfort, IN

Intersection To Be Closed All Day Tuesday

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the...

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX59

North Split project: Flyover bridge to I-70 now open

INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Bridge Work to Close County Road

Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced that beginning of Tuesday, July 5, County Road 950 West will be closed from County Road 250 North to County Road 350 North for bridge work. It is anticipated to reopened at the end of October.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Center Township Reviving Project Cool

Center Township Trustee Jami Pratt is bringing back the program that was first started in 2018 between Center Township of Clinton County and the City of Frankfort, Project Cool!. Read on for more information on this initiative and how you can contribute to help everyone in our community stay safe...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boil Water Advisory Cancelled

The Frankfort Water Works late Tuesday afternoon announced it has cancelled the boil water advisory issued Monday afternoon for the water main tie-in. The affected area is five residences on Walnut Avenue and one on South Prairie Avenue. Customers were notified to boil water for drinking, cooking and/or hygiene purposes.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Paving Operation to Close State Road 28 on July 5 in Tippecanoe County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 28 will close in both directions between S. 700 E. to the intersection of S.R. 28 and U.S. 52 starting on or after Tuesday, July 5 for a paving operation. S.R. 28 will remain open only to local traffic and emergency services. It’s expected to reopen in mid-October, weather permitting.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Portion of U.S. 421 to close next week

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — U.S. 421 will close in both directions between Country Road 200 north and County Road 300 North next Wednesday. This is for a bridge deck replacement over the South Fork of the Wildcat Creek. It's expected to reopen in November.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Driver crashes into Downtown Lafayette salon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a salon in Downtown Lafayette is not facing any charges. It happened just before noon Thursday. One of the stylists at Tonic Salon was at work when the pickup truck crashed into the building. She told...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Fire Accepting Applications

The Frankfort Fire Department is now accepting applications for employment. Requirements to be a Frankfort firefighter are as follows:. Must be at least 21 but not yet 36 at time of appointment. Must have a high school diploma or GED. Must be resident of Indiana. Valid State of Indiana Driver’s...
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Man dies in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a fatal crash in Tipton County. Police said Friday 32-year-old Seth Young, of Kokomo, died in the crash that happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on State Road 28 and Harmony Street in Elwood. Police said Young was driving a 2010 Honda...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Westfield homeowners pay heavy price for construction delays

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A group of Westfield residents are fed up with delays and what they consider poor workmanship on their new houses. Some of them have even shelled out more money on top of their contracts for repairs. “I’m missing screws from hinges,” Lou Shlensky told CBS4 Investigates....
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Mary Miller Blickenstaff

Blickenstaff, originally from Frankfort, IN, passed away on June 27, 2022. Mary and the absolute love of her life and husband for 72 years, Bradley Smith Blickenstaff, lived at University Place, 1700 Lindberg Rd., W. Lafayette, IN. Mary is survived by her loving husband and soul mate, Brad, their two sons, Steve (Jane) of Lynchburg, VA and their two daughters Beth Ladd (Carter) and Kate Poats (Will), and Dave, of Pueblo West, CO and his two sons Brandon (Rachel) and Derrick. Mary was preceded in death by two sisters Kathryn “Katy” Godfrey and June Bowman and two brothers, Kenneth Miller and Herbert Miller.
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

One person dead after two car crash on Wyandotte Road

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and one hospitalized after a two car crash Monday morning. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:55 a.m. officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of CR 900 E and Wyandotte Road. Officers arrived...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity. When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence....
LOGANSPORT, IN

