Intersection To Be Closed All Day Tuesday

Blickenstaff, originally from Frankfort, IN, passed away on June 27, 2022. Mary and the absolute love of her life and husband for 72 years, Bradley Smith Blickenstaff, lived at University Place, 1700 Lindberg Rd., W. Lafayette, IN. Mary is survived by her loving husband and soul mate, Brad, their two sons, Steve (Jane) of Lynchburg, VA and their two daughters Beth Ladd (Carter) and Kate Poats (Will), and Dave, of Pueblo West, CO and his two sons Brandon (Rachel) and Derrick. Mary was preceded in death by two sisters Kathryn “Katy” Godfrey and June Bowman and two brothers, Kenneth Miller and Herbert Miller.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO