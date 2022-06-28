Ficklin Only Candidate For Beaver Hills Alder

Tom Ficklin.

The field running to replace Shafiq Abdussabur as Ward 28 alder is a field of … one.

The field is composed of Tom Ficklin, a well-known community member who runs a marketing firm (and hosts a twice-weekly program on WNHH FM).

A July 21 special election was called for the seat in the Beaver Hills ward after incumbent Shafiq Abdussabur resigned due to a rule inserted into a schools cleaning contract on which his company bid. The rule prevents an alder from getting the contract. (Click here to read about that.)

The Democratic Party filed notice on June 15 that it has nominated Ficklin for the seat.

No one else has submitted paperwork to have their name appear on the ballot. The deadline for doing so has passed. So barring any unforeseen developments, Ficklin will be sworn in to complete the term, which runs through December 2023.

Ficklin declined comment for this story.

Abdussabur said he supports Ficklin’s candidacy. ​“Tom is a community intellectual. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a really vibrant and courageous guy,” he said.