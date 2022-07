FORT WAYNE, IN- Trooper Ross S. Johnson, previously assigned to the Toll Road Post, has been promoted to the rank of Corporal and transferred down to the Fort Wayne Post, where he now serves as the 3rd shift district duty officer. In this new assignment, Corporal Johnson will oversee late night State Police operations for the Fort Wayne and Peru Districts, both of which are dispatched out of the ISP Regional Dispatch Center in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO