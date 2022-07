DELTA COUNTY, MI— The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a runaway teen girl. Marissa Meshigaud, 15, was last seen in the Soo Hill area on Monday night. She has a history of running away and has tried to get downstate via taxi in the past. Marissa has been known to head to the Hannahville area and has mentioned trying to go to Minnesota.

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO