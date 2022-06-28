ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $365 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers,...

