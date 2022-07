With the primary election done and pretty much over, Election 2022 attention now turns to the General Election in November and some interesting local races. It’s still early, but look for races taking shape with regard to three seats on the Merced City Council — one in south Merced’s District 2 that’s held by incumbent Councilman Fernando Echevarria, and two in north Merced’s District 6 (incumbent Councilman Delray Shelton) and District 4 which is open because Councilman Kevin Blake will be termed out at the end of the year.

