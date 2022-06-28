ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to register to vote for Missouri’s 2022 elections

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXK2T_0gOObSYu00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 election season is almost upon us.

For Missourians, people will need to be 17 and a half years old to be able to register to vote but must be 18 years old by the time of the election to vote. Voters need to be a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

July 6 is the deadline to register for the Aug. 2 primary election, and Oct. 12 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters can register online by completing a Missouri Voter Registration Application online . Mail-in registration forms can be requested online as well .

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

If voters move to a different address in the same county, they can change the address on election day at the new polling place. However, if voters moved outside where they were previously registered, voters will need to fill out a new voter registration form.

In addition, voters will be given a limited ballot, containing federal and statewide candidates if they move after the registration deadline. They will also be issued a voter registration application in person with the local election authority.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? You can check your voter registration online.

Voters can also find sample ballots and their polling sites for the upcoming primary election on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or on their local election authority’s website.

For voters who won’t be able to make it to the polls in August, Missouri’s absentee voting is already open , in person or by mail.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

Changes coming for Missouri voters

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Elections
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Local Election#Election State#Voter Registration
FOX 2

Missouri AG threatens to sue cities funding access to abortion services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kcur.org

Missouri voters now have Democrat, Republican and independent choices for Senate

If Missourians thought there were enough contestants in the battle to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, now they have one more candidate to consider. Political journalists look at how Republican Eric Greitens has managed to stay a frontrunner for his party's nomination, whether independent John Wood could play the role of spoiler to Greitens' hopes of winning the general election and how the race among the Democrats is shaping up.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Signed into Law that Expands Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

New Missouri law bans use of electronic voting machines

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson signed five new measures into law Wednesday, including House bill 1878. The bill is focused on improving methods for Missourians to vote. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the bill requires the use of a paper ballot that is hand-marked by the voter or marked in another authorized manner. Any election authority with direct recording, electronic vote-counting machines may continue using such machines until Jan. 1, 2024.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy