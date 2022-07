New cases of COVID-19 increased 26% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties last week and 44.5% for the month of June, compared to May. More than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Northeast Tennessee during the week of June 19-25, the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. That represents a 26% increase over the 955 cases reported June 12-18 and 61% more than the 749 reported the week of June 4-11.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO