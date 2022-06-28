ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Shallenberger delivers walk-off two-run double as Wausau Woodchucks edge Lakeshore Chinooks

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jmlL_0gOOa7OL00

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mark Shallenberger smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Wausau Woodchucks an 7-6 walk-off win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in Northwoods League baseball action Monday night at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks’ bats got off to a slow start, only having three hits during the first five innings. Chucks pitcher Ben Abernathy (West Virginia) held down the fort, powering through a fast five innings with four strikeouts and only giving up two runs in the bottom of the second to the Chinooks.

Nate Madej (Florida Southern) came in to relieve Abernathy during the top of the sixth, striking out three of the first four batters he faced.

The Chucks bats then exploded into action in the bottom of the sixth, starting with Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) being walked, then being advanced to second on a single to right field by Shallenberger (Evansville). Michael Brooks (Central Florida) launched a double to left field on a two-out rally to drive Dorraugh in for the Chucks’ first run of the night. Zach Levenson followed suit, driving in two runs on a single to left field to put the Woodchucks up to a 3-2 lead over the Chinooks.

A two-run home run, followed by a single with bases loaded to drive in one more run during the top of the eighth by the Chinooks put them back ahead before Carter Heninger came in to relieve Madej, giving up one more run before shutting down the Chinooks with a strikeout for the third out.

The Chucks retaliated in force by managing to plate two runs in the bottom of the eighth to head into the ninth only down one at 6-5.

Heninger sliced the Chinooks apart in the top of the ninth, striking out all three batters.

Brent Widder started the bottom of the ninth for Wausau with a single, advanced to second after Dorraugh was hit in the back by a pitch. Shallenberger drove in both Widder and Dorraugh with a walk-off double launched into center field, giving the Chucks the comeback win.

The Woodchucks (14-15) will return to Athletic Park on Tuesday to wrap up the two-game set with Lakeshore (14-15) at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday’s game is the Medical Professional Appreciation Night. Medical professionals can get tickets to the game for only $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks launch four homers in road win at Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks (16-16) used four home runs to defeat the Green Bay Rockers (10-22) 11-6 in Northwoods League baseball action at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday night. Under skipper Corey Thompson, the Woodchucks are now 19-1 in their last 20 meetings with Green Bay. What...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

State Park Speedway story/results from June 30

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 30) – A showdown in the final laps between the visiting star and the reigning champion gave fans a dramatic finish at State Park Speedway Thursday night, but as he often has over the last three years, Justin Mondeik again had the answer. With visiting NASCAR...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Evansville, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 1, 2022

Suzanne “Sue” R. Zunker, age 70, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau. She was born on February 29, 1952, daughter of the late Fritz and Orva (Borchardt) Zunker. Sue grew up on a farm in the town of Stettin. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a youth counselor and later as a social worker for Lincoln Hills School in Irma.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: C&D Hospitality

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Special Feature: ‘Celebrate Wausau’ honors the city’s 150-year history

2022 is a banner year for Wausau, marking its 150-year anniversary and presenting a unique opportunity to honor the city’s past, present and future. A lot has happened since 1848, when George Stephens came to survey the area. From the first mill established on the Wisconsin River to the first county fair, first telephone company, the first Hmong families arriving in the city, the establishment of Wausau Events and the first Wausau-based World Cup Kayak Races, there is a great deal to be proud of. In that vein, ‘Celebrate Wausau’ is a year-long series of happenings that commemorate the sesquicentennial. Throughout the year, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Executive Assistant Jean Frankel have worked closely with the Marathon County Historical Society, Wausau Events Executive Director Ali Aderholdt and members of the public to hold events that detail the city’s rich history. The Historical Society has provided detailed information on the city’s past and developed monthly programs geared toward the sesquicentennial, while Wausau Events helped plan a community celebration that will be held July 23. The day-long event features a “parade through time,” leading participants on a chronological history lesson that culminates with a fantastic party at Marathon Park.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Driving#Florida Southern#Batters#Striking Out#Central
WausauPilot

Local high school marching band invited to Tournament of Roses Parade

WAUSAU – We can hear the music already!. The Northwoods Marching Band, made up of musicians from Wausau East, Antigo, D.C. Everest, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Three Lakes high schools, will gather June 30 at Wausau East High School to receive its official invitation to participate in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Historical Society readies for July’s History Speaks, History Chats

WAUSAU – In the early years of the city of Wausau’s existence, one poetic observer described the young city as being “conscious of a brilliant future.” From Wausau’s origins as a lumbering spot on the Big Bull Falls to becoming one of Wisconsin’s centers of industry, culture, and history – this program looks at the 150 years of history since Wausau became a city. Learn how generations of Wausauites worked to make that bright future a reality.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

AMI vaccine clinic – Wausau to relocate

WAUSAU – The AMI Community Vaccine Clinic on the Northcentral Technical College campus will move to the NTC Alternative High School at 2520 North 14th Ave., effective July 5. The clinic will continue to operate on the NTC campus through the last week of June from 11 a.m. to...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Wausau to launch search for new HR director

Wausau is searching for a new human resources director to replace Toni Vanderboom, who resigned after five years of service. Mayor Katie Rosenberg is working with GovHR, an executive recruitment firm, to assist in the hiring process, according to Jennifer Kannenberg, human resources specialist at Wausau’s HR Department. “The search has not yet started.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show. Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of 7th OWI after crash

A Wausau man who spent three years in prison for his most recent prior drunken driving conviction is behind bars Monday after a crash led to his arrest, court records show. Marathon County Jail intake records show Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, is being held on a preliminary charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated after an arrest by the Wausau Police Department.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau police officers honored for preventing suicides

Three Wausau Police officers were honored Monday with Life Saving Awards for preventing attempted suicides in the city. Officers Aaron Karlen, Claire Aschenbrenner, and Josiah Kaetterhenry were given the awards by Chief Benjamin Bliven at a regular meeting of the Wausau Police and Fire Commission on Monday. Bliven shared details...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Child, driver uninjured after fiery Wausau crash

A man and child escaped unharmed from a vehicle that veered off a Wausau road and into a creek before starting on fire, officials said. Police and rescue crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Golf Club Road, just off Sixth Street and north of Horseshoe Spring Road for a report of a crash. Witnesses reported hearing a child screaming before the fire erupted, according to emergency scanner traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Severe weather alert: Thunderstorm watch issued for Wausau

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Tuesday for Wausau and surrounding communities with storms in the forecast through Thursday night. The watch impacts Marathon County and 14 additional counties in north central Wisconsin and is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening, some...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy