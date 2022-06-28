Shallenberger delivers walk-off two-run double as Wausau Woodchucks edge Lakeshore Chinooks

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mark Shallenberger smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Wausau Woodchucks an 7-6 walk-off win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in Northwoods League baseball action Monday night at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks’ bats got off to a slow start, only having three hits during the first five innings. Chucks pitcher Ben Abernathy (West Virginia) held down the fort, powering through a fast five innings with four strikeouts and only giving up two runs in the bottom of the second to the Chinooks.

Nate Madej (Florida Southern) came in to relieve Abernathy during the top of the sixth, striking out three of the first four batters he faced.

The Chucks bats then exploded into action in the bottom of the sixth, starting with Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) being walked, then being advanced to second on a single to right field by Shallenberger (Evansville). Michael Brooks (Central Florida) launched a double to left field on a two-out rally to drive Dorraugh in for the Chucks’ first run of the night. Zach Levenson followed suit, driving in two runs on a single to left field to put the Woodchucks up to a 3-2 lead over the Chinooks.

A two-run home run, followed by a single with bases loaded to drive in one more run during the top of the eighth by the Chinooks put them back ahead before Carter Heninger came in to relieve Madej, giving up one more run before shutting down the Chinooks with a strikeout for the third out.

The Chucks retaliated in force by managing to plate two runs in the bottom of the eighth to head into the ninth only down one at 6-5.

Heninger sliced the Chinooks apart in the top of the ninth, striking out all three batters.

Brent Widder started the bottom of the ninth for Wausau with a single, advanced to second after Dorraugh was hit in the back by a pitch. Shallenberger drove in both Widder and Dorraugh with a walk-off double launched into center field, giving the Chucks the comeback win.

The Woodchucks (14-15) will return to Athletic Park on Tuesday to wrap up the two-game set with Lakeshore (14-15) at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday’s game is the Medical Professional Appreciation Night. Medical professionals can get tickets to the game for only $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.