Sullivan County Health Department reports five active cases of COVID-19

State Troopers investigated an assident in Ray County and mand an arrest in Caldwell County. A two-vehicle accident in Ray County left a Polo resident with minor injuries. The accident happened at about 9:13 am Wednesday, as a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tayler J Harrah of Polo was pulling a vehicle on Route D, driven by 44-year-old Jeremy S Gurwell of Polo. The Highway Patrol reported Gurwell was not able to stop and struck the rear of the Harrah vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the road, overturned, and struck the ditch.

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO