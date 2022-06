Today is primary election day. We are used to doing this in March, but a bill passed in Illinois last year moved the primary to June to accomodate the delayed Census data. There aren't many contested races on your ballot this year, especially if you select a Democratic ballot. However, please don't let that keep you from showing up. You can find out who is running and see candidate questionnaires on the Vote Champagn website.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO