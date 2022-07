Plans have been announced for the fireworks display in Trenton on July 3rd. The fireworks show will begin at dusk in the area of the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds. Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce president, Debbie Carman, said those watching the show can park at several locations in and around the fairgrounds. Although CF Russell stadium will be closed, the stadium parking lot will be open as a site to watch the fun.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO