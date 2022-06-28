ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla just unveiled a new weapon in the war against EV range anxiety

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Figuring out how to find EV charging stations in a Tesla is practically effortless. The in-car navigation system has all the tools you need to find a Tesla Supercharger , and the navigation system will automatically add recharging stops when they’re needed. Now, it looks like that system has had an important upgrade.

According to a tweet from The Cybertruck Guy (via Teslarati ), Tesla’s in-car navigation is now capable of rerouting you to Tesla Supercharger stations that aren’t as busy. In other words, the Tesla can see that you might have to wait at Supercharger A, and sends you to Supercharger B to get you plugged in more quickly.

See more

The fact that Teslas (and some other electric cars) have navigation systems that can account for recharging needs is pretty important. It means you, the driver, don't have to worry about figuring out where to stop. The fact cars will adapt, and send you to a location that isn’t as busy, is one more thing you don’t have to worry about.

That’s a big deal for anyone who does suffer from anxiety about range or charging — especially if other automakers follow Tesla’s example.

I can speak from personal experience that driving an EV long distance can be a gamble. In fact, I wrote about how I used an electric car to get to my brother's wedding — and I barely made it. Even if you know where to find charging stations along your route, you can never be sure of what to expect when you actually arrive. Even if you have a way to check real-time charger status at your intended stop, it’s not easy to keep checking it while you’re driving.

If you find yourself at a busy spot your only choice is to sit and wait or head back on the road and see if you can plug in somewhere else. Assuming you have the charge to make it to the next rest stop or exit. Worse still, charging spots typically have to share their power supply — so the busier it is the slower recharging will be for everyone.

Having your car do it for you takes almost all the stress out of the situation. Especially if you have a car like a Tesla, which offers a mix of long range and high-speed charging. It’s one of the many benefits of Tesla’s ‘do everything’ approach.

Going on a long trip? You don’t need to worry about where to stop to charge, because your car can pick the most convenient charger along your route. And if that charger happens to be too busy when you’re almost there? The car can find the nearest alternative and calculate whether you have enough charge to get there.

In my experience Tesla tends to play it safe with recharging, and prompts you to stop and plug in long before your battery level starts getting urgent. So there should be enough power reserves to get you to a quieter charger without issue.

As electric cars become more popular, demand for charging stations is going to get more intense. Especially if high gas prices push people to make the switch before they would have otherwise done. The answer to charging more EVs is to build more accessible EV chargers, but features like Tesla has to offer are going to become even more important going forward.

In the same way that apps like Waze can automatically route people around traffic, EVs should be helping to ease charger demand by automatically spreading drivers over a wider area. That means drivers are far less likely to have to wait for an open charger, charging speeds aren’t throttled due to high demand and there’s less burden on the local power grid.

But most invaluably, a widespread system like this will offer peace of mind. Driving long distances can be a giant pain in the butt, and stopping to recharge along the way can make that even worse if it’s busy or things keep going wrong. Giving your car the ability to make decisions on where and when you stop, without necessarily needing human intervention can be a huge weight off your shoulders.

We just need an accessible version of this system that can be used by cars that aren’t made by Tesla.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
topgear.com

Busting electric car myths: just how green is an EV?

The myth is that because the grid burns fuel, EVs aren't low carbon. Here's the truth. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: the grid burns fuel so EVs aren't low carbon. I thought even electric-car doubters had finally grasped that this is a myth, but...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Cars#Navigation System#Vehicles#Ev#Supercharger A
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent

This remarkable plug-in hybrid vehicle is capable of going over 640 miles on a single tank of fuel thanks to its electric assistance and efficiency. The post Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Is it better to buy or lease an electric vehicle?

Electrek is brought to you by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time (See Terms). So you’ve made the wise decision to go...
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Volkswagen board chairman says it will overtake Tesla by 2025 because the electric car giant will be weakened by Elon Musk's decision to ramp up two 'highly complex factories' at the same time

Volkswagen (VW) plans to overtake Tesla by 2025 and will do so by striking when the iron is hot. The ambitious statement was made by Herbert Diess, the current chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, during a meeting at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. 'Elon must simultaneously...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle

Overland travel is becoming more popular everyday. It's a great way to practice social distancing while driving across the country. Here is what overland vehicles are and a look at the EarthRoamer LTi. The post The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Volkswagen's sleek ID.Aero concept is a blueprint for its EV future

Volkswagen has been pushing hard into the electric vehicle market with everything from a hot hatchback to a minibus. Surprisingly, the ID.Aero is actually the first fully-electric sedan as part of Volkswagen’s growing EV lineup. The ID.Aero is still just a concept car at the moment, but it will...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Depreciates Unlike any Other EV

The Tesla Model 3 depreciates more slowly and retains more value than any other EV on the market. Its not only safe, it holds onto its initial value over three years. The post Tesla Model 3 Depreciates Unlike any Other EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy