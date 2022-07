STEUBEN, Maine — The company bluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick-based NewSpace startup, has selected Steuben, ME as the site of Maine’s first sustainable Space Complex. “The Town of Steuben has the right geography, the right people, and the right attitude for this exciting opportunity,” said Steuben Board of Selectmen Chair Larry Pinkham. “We could not be more pleased to partner with bluShift Aerospace and to join the NewSpace race.”

