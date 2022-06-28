ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

John Wall accepts buyout from Rockets, will sign with Clippers

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston owed the the five-time All-Star $47.4 million for next...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

Houston, TX
Sports
TMZ.com

John Wall Excited To Get To Work With Clippers, Touches Down In L.A.

John Wall is home -- the NBA superstar just landed in Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers ... telling TMZ Sports he's stoked to get to work!!. Wall, 31, is fresh off of agreeing to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers ... where he'll play alongside superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Zion close to signing max extension with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year, $231-million rookie maximum extension, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The extension will take the 21-year-old's commitment with the Pelicans through the 2027-28 season. In 85 career games, Williamson averaged 25.7 points on 60.4% shooting from the field, seven...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

John Wall Shows Off His Jumper Following Clippers News

John Wall has been through his fair share of injury problems. When it seemed like he would finally return to the court for the Washington Wizards, he was promptly traded to the Houston Rockets, where he eventually just sat out entirely. Wall had no desire for playing for the franchise, especially after James Harden left unceremoniously.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

