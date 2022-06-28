John Wall accepts buyout from Rockets, will sign with Clippers

Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them. Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 forward grew...
The Lakers and the Clippers may be jostling for one prominent free agent like a Downtown Los Angeles parking spot. Matt Steinmetz of 95.7 The Game reported this week that six-time All-Star Blake Griffin is liking headed back to L.A. to play for either of the two local teams. This was also later confirmed by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.
John Wall is home -- the NBA superstar just landed in Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers ... telling TMZ Sports he's stoked to get to work!!. Wall, 31, is fresh off of agreeing to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers ... where he'll play alongside superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year, $231-million rookie maximum extension, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The extension will take the 21-year-old's commitment with the Pelicans through the 2027-28 season. In 85 career games, Williamson averaged 25.7 points on 60.4% shooting from the field, seven...
John Wall has been through his fair share of injury problems. When it seemed like he would finally return to the court for the Washington Wizards, he was promptly traded to the Houston Rockets, where he eventually just sat out entirely. Wall had no desire for playing for the franchise, especially after James Harden left unceremoniously.
