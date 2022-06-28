Senator Bennet campaign stop

We are seeing partly cloudy skies and dry conditions to start our day off on the Western Slope. Thanks to yesterday’s rain, morning lows are closer to our averages. Still the lower valleys are in the lower 60s to start the day with mostly lower 50s over the Divide. Around 10-11am we will see mountain rain showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope. Chances for these storms will increase as we head through the afternoon hours, and we will see chances for the showers to reach the valley floors by around 2pm. Overall these showers will be weaker than yesterday, but we will still see the potential for heavy rainfall over higher elevations. Yesterday’s rain totals in the Grand Valley were below a tenth of an inch, but we did see more than a half inch of rain in Glenwood Springs and Aspen. Chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers will carry into the start of the weekend, but we will be completely dry on the 4th of July in Grand Junction.

