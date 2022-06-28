ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Senator Bennet campaign stop

By Rob Hagan
westernslopenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of the Colorado Primary Election during a busy after-work commute in Grand Junction, U.S. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D) stopped by the Mesa County Democrats headquarters to talk about re-election in November. “We’ve got to create an economy in this country that when it grows, it grows for...

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

Post Primary review: CD3

It was a night of victory. “thank you all so much for being here with us tonight and worshipping with us. it’s all about god, country, and family,” said far right Republican Representative Lauren Boebert. It was also a night of defeat. “We were definitely at a...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

July 1st Forecast First

We are seeing partly cloudy skies and dry conditions to start our day off on the Western Slope. Thanks to yesterday’s rain, morning lows are closer to our averages. Still the lower valleys are in the lower 60s to start the day with mostly lower 50s over the Divide. Around 10-11am we will see mountain rain showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope. Chances for these storms will increase as we head through the afternoon hours, and we will see chances for the showers to reach the valley floors by around 2pm. Overall these showers will be weaker than yesterday, but we will still see the potential for heavy rainfall over higher elevations. Yesterday’s rain totals in the Grand Valley were below a tenth of an inch, but we did see more than a half inch of rain in Glenwood Springs and Aspen. Chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers will carry into the start of the weekend, but we will be completely dry on the 4th of July in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Washington State
Grand Junction, CO
Elections
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
westernslopenow.com

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy