Hilton Head Baseball Association’s 8-and-under league wins trip to state tournament

An all-star team from Hilton Head Baseball Association’s 8-and-under league recently won a trip to the South Carolina Dixie Youth state tournament by winning five straight games to claim the District 8 championship.

The state tournament will be held in Anderson, S.C., with the Hilton Head team’s first game scheduled for July 9.

The team is seeking to raise money for the trip with a GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2a50b1e9 and an auction at https://app.galabid.com/8uhhbaallstars

For more information, contact Garrett Hamilton at Garrett@imcresortservices.com