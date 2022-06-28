ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Republican lawmakers at odds over public education spending

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of the state budget deadline this Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans are at odds over how much to increase spending on...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 50

Greg Brunner
3d ago

cut all spending on public schools. money only goes where the child goes for education. eliminate all union socialist teachers failed system

Reply
3
Ratpublicans Suck
3d ago

Well article is about education... Wolf wants more for education, and ratpublicans want less.... 2k for 80k and below is left over Pandemic $$$.... if not used by 6-30-22 goes back to Fed!! BTW ratpublicans control PA legislature

Reply(4)
2
Related
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

New fiscal year begins for Pennsylvania, but without a state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Work on a new state budget for Pennsylvania is moving into next week. On Friday, leaders sent rank-and-file lawmakers home through the holiday weekend. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly worked late Thursday night in an attempt to hammer out a $42 billion spending plan, but they failed to reach an agreement before the deadline at midnight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Deadline nears for passage of Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are running out of time to reach a deal for the state budget. The deadline is midnight. Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have signaled it is unlikely they will reach a deal by that time. The state Senate has already scheduled sessions for the weekend. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

State lawmakers pass new limits on fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers are giving their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks but the rules won't be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks take place across Pennsylvania. The state House voted 163 to 37 on Friday to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PA Lawmakers Behind Schedule as Budget Deadline Comes to a Close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today is the deadline for Pennsylvania lawmakers to finalize the next fiscal budget. However, today's deadline is unlikely to be met. The state budget determines the funding for various state agencies, organizations, public schools, state higher education institutions, municipalities and so many more. Over the past...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Costa
Person
Tom Wolf
WHYY

Pennsylvania court blocks Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Register to vote Pennsylvania: Deadline before primary election

(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Senate
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy