Dobson Ranch Beauty

1-bedroom condo at beautiful Shadow Mountain Villas off East Baseline Road. Super location next to South Mountain Park with easy access to hiking and biking trails, convenient to shopping and entertainment, and only 8 miles to ASU. Two community pools and hot tubs, exercise room, and covered parking included. Tile floors and granite countertops with newer appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, freshly painted with new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.
Comments / 0