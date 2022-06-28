Dobson Ranch Beauty

Pool Home in Sweetwater Ranch Estates! - Lovely single level pool home at Sweetwater and 100th St. Home features three spacious bedrooms, plus a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and two baths. Master has a wood burning fireplace and rear yard exit. Formal living also has a wood burning fireplace and is located up front across from the dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes a refrigerator, island/breakfast bar, and granite counters, there is an interior laundry room with storage and three car garage. Throughout the interior find soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Outside find a huge lot with lush mature landscape and sparkly, refreshing pool, that includes weekly pool service. The covered patio is adjacent to home with extended patio area and side yard. Please call with any questions. $42 per adult background check and rental tax applies.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO