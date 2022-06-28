ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Dobson Ranch Beauty

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences....

Mountain Shadows 1 bedroom

1-bedroom condo at beautiful Shadow Mountain Villas off East Baseline Road. Super location next to South Mountain Park with easy access to hiking and biking trails, convenient to shopping and entertainment, and only 8 miles to ASU. Two community pools and hot tubs, exercise room, and covered parking included. Tile floors and granite countertops with newer appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, freshly painted with new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.
PHOENIX, AZ
9882 E Aster Dr

Pool Home in Sweetwater Ranch Estates! - Lovely single level pool home at Sweetwater and 100th St. Home features three spacious bedrooms, plus a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and two baths. Master has a wood burning fireplace and rear yard exit. Formal living also has a wood burning fireplace and is located up front across from the dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes a refrigerator, island/breakfast bar, and granite counters, there is an interior laundry room with storage and three car garage. Throughout the interior find soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Outside find a huge lot with lush mature landscape and sparkly, refreshing pool, that includes weekly pool service. The covered patio is adjacent to home with extended patio area and side yard. Please call with any questions. $42 per adult background check and rental tax applies.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
280 S. Evergreen Rd. #1311

Great Tempe Villagio Townhouse - Live in Villagio at Tempe. Gated Community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has 2 Master Bedrooms! 1100 Sq. Ft., three level style unit with a 2 car garage and all appliances including washer & dryer. Perfect Tempe location, close to Loop 101, Loop 202, ASU, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, the airport and across the street from Sloan Park. This unit won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
TEMPE, AZ
2100 W Lemon Tree Place #18

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Chandler!!! - Upgraded single level condo with Beautiful community pool within walking distance! New flooring and paint throughout the unit! Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances! This unit wont last long!!!! Close to freeways and shopping! Call Robert Kline today 480-254-7106. No Cats...
CHANDLER, AZ
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Modern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix ***May Special*** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special **Apply within 24 hours of tour visit, waive $200 off your move in.** Apply today and hold your unit, as soon as it's available it is yours to make your new home. Come enjoy...
PHOENIX, AZ
529 W Roma Ave

Remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath - Remolded 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This unit features wood plank tile throughout. Has upgraded white cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Has ceiling fans in every room and includes washer and dryer in the unit. It’s close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.
PHOENIX, AZ
114 E. Mariposa St. #10

Centrally Located Phoenix 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Wonderful location on a quite residential street! Exterior of this property was recently redone with new landscaping, enhancements on the patios and paint. Great use of space, the kitchen was redone so plenty of cabinets, tile floors throughout for easy care, two bedrooms and one bathroom. Parking in the back of the complex for each unit. There is a $50.00/month charge for water. Coin operated laundry available onsite. Two pet limit, dog breed restrictions-contact agent for details. If you love the charm of an established neighborhood near all of the great dining and entertainment in Phoenix, this is the home for you! Call Western Vistas today to schedule a showing (623) 877-9400.
PHOENIX, AZ

