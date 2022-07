The City of Emporia’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show is coming to the Emporia State University campus Sunday evening. The show is scheduled to begin between 9:45 and 10 pm with the display set to be shot from the soccer fields north of Interstate 35. The soccer pitch on the north end of campus will be closed to the public, but the practice fields on the north side of campus and Welch Stadium will be open and are considered the best viewing points for the show.

1 DAY AGO