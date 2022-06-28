New Midtown 'Bistro' will bring back many Saigon Le signature dishes

Tuyen Le has been operating New Orleans Seafood at 288 N. Cleveland St., but has closed it and will open her new restaurant soon. (Courtesy Tuyen Le)

Tuyen Le, one of the sisters who worked at Saigon Le restaurant in Midtown, is opening Tuyen’s Asian Bistro just down the street from the old place and is bringing back much of the menu.

“Everybody says it’s time to do Saigon Le,” Le said. “They say they want the good food back.”

Saigon Le, which was owned by her family, opened in 1993, burned in 1995, reopened but burned again — and was a total loss — in 2016. Le worked there 20 years.

Since then, the family has suffered other losses, including the death of Hoa Nyugen, the matriarch who was the restaurant’s original cook.

Le has been operating New Orleans Seafood at 288 N. Cleveland St., but has closed it and will open her new restaurant soon. She’s passed the health inspection and is awaiting a visit and approval from code enforcement.

“I think maybe only two weeks at the most,” Le said.

She’s hired a cook from Saigon Le, and she’ll be cooking, too. And while we can look forward to many of the menu favorites, don’t get your hopes up for the bird-nest egg rolls.

“Those are hard to make, they take a long time,” Le said. “Maybe sometimes for something special.”