ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

New Midtown 'Bistro' will bring back many Saigon Le signature dishes

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJDhi_0gOOWCDX00

Tuyen Le has been operating New Orleans Seafood at 288 N. Cleveland St., but has closed it and will open her new restaurant soon. (Courtesy Tuyen Le)

Tuyen Le, one of the sisters who worked at Saigon Le restaurant in Midtown, is opening Tuyen’s Asian Bistro just down the street from the old place and is bringing back much of the menu.

“Everybody says it’s time to do Saigon Le,” Le said. “They say they want the good food back.”

Saigon Le, which was owned by her family, opened in 1993, burned in 1995, reopened but burned again — and was a total loss — in 2016. Le worked there 20 years.

Since then, the family has suffered other losses, including the death of Hoa Nyugen, the matriarch who was the restaurant’s original cook.

Le has been operating New Orleans Seafood at 288 N. Cleveland St., but has closed it and will open her new restaurant soon. She’s passed the health inspection and is awaiting a visit and approval from code enforcement.

“I think maybe only two weeks at the most,” Le said.

She’s hired a cook from Saigon Le, and she’ll be cooking, too. And while we can look forward to many of the menu favorites, don’t get your hopes up for the bird-nest egg rolls.

“Those are hard to make, they take a long time,” Le said. “Maybe sometimes for something special.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Good Food#Cooking#Food Drink#New Orleans Seafood#Asian Bistro
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy