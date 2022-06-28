ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I will love you forever!' Alesha Dixon shares heartfelt tribute as her beloved rescue dog Daisy dies

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Alesha Dixon beloved rescue dog Daisy has died.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who has had her pet canine for the last 13 years, took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share the the heart-breaking news.

Posting a snap of herself next to pointer Daisy, Alesha, 43, wrote: 'I will love you forever Daisy,' while sharing throwback photos of the pooch as a pup to her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JPYI_0gOOVtld00

Next to one shot of her dog in it's first year of life, she wrote: '13 years of loving you. My beautiful Daisy.'

The mother-of-two – who shares daughters Azura, eight, and Anaya, two, with husband Azuka Onoye, 41 – previously spoke fondly of her pooches.

Alesha - who also has two cocker spaniels, Rosie and Prince - told The Guardian how she enjoyed family walks in the woods with her three rescue dogs during the coronavirus lockdown periods.

She said: 'When the weather's nice, we like to go to the woods with our three rescue dogs. Obviously the dogs still need walking when it's rainy, but we're not as quick to get out of the house then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDc4L_0gOOVtld00
Daisy: The Britain's Got Talent judge also included a snap of pointer Daisy as a pup, holding a daisy in her mouth

'If I could snap my fingers and go anywhere, it would be Cornwall to watch the dogs running in and out of the sea on a beautiful beach. I love the ocean.'

In 2013, Alesha admitted she had always had a penchant for pooches, when speaking about visiting a zoo to help free three young European brown bears, who had been living in poor conditions.

She told Daily Record: 'I have always been a huge dog lover and that's always been my main focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWQNf_0gOOVtld00
Heartbroken: Next to one shot of her dog in it's first year of life, she wrote: '13 years of loving you. My beautiful Daisy'

'That made me open up to other animals and what they are experiencing and it just breaks your heart because once you start looking into it, it's never ending. You never feel you can do enough.

'Romania was really shocking. I was expecting it to be bad but it was far worse when I got there.

'These bears had basically been living there for their whole lives, some of them 20 years, in cages you could barely swing a cat in with nothing so much as a tyre to chew or any fresh water.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8SpO_0gOOVtld00
Support: Alesha also has two cocker spaniels, Rosie and Prince (Pictured in 2016 to campaign against China's dog meat festival)

