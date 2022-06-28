Larry Wright

Robert Lynn Cheek, 66, died at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1955 in Alton the son of the late James Darwin Cheek and Linda (Lyles) Cheek of Jerseyville. He worked in construction for many years. On April 2, 1977 in Jerseyville, IL he married Catherine “Cathy” (Fritz) and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Samantha Doolin (Ryan) of Brighton, two sons, Kory Cheek (Lisa) of Wesley Chapel, FL and Erik Cheek of Shipman, two grandchildren, Addison and Quinn Doolin, one brother, Jimmie Cheek (Becky) of Kane and four sisters, Kathy Tilton (Mike) of Godfrey, Darlene Cox (Bobby) of Godfrey, Marlene Cheek of Jerseyville and Stacy Chonos (Chris) of Wisconsin. Besides his father he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Raelyne Cheek and one brother, Mike Cheek. Robert, “Lynn”, was an avid fan of Cardinal’s baseball and loved spending time with his children Kory, Eric and Samantha, as well as his grandchildren, Raelyne, Addison and Quinn. He was the keeper of dance bags and cell phones at many of his grandchildren’s dance recitals and took pride in his role as their taxi service to and from school. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

