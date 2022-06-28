ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Larry Wright

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Larry Keith Wright, 86, passed away while under hospice care at 10:35 am on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Larry married Dona Jackson on March 9, 1969 in Alton and she preceded him in death on March 13, 2005. He worked...

advantagenews.com

Roger Georgewitz

Roger Allen Georgewitz, 77, died at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 31, 1945 in Alton the son of the late John H. and Jennie (Weber) Georgewitz. He was the bookkeeper for Georgewitz Contracting for 47 years. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Edie Lane and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Justin Georgewitz of Godfrey, IL, two brothers, Richard Georgewitz (Donna) of Alton, Dennis Georgewitz of Seattle, Wash, one sister, Nancy Williams of Godfrey and one sister in law, Brenda Georgewitz of Jerseyville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Georgewitz and one sister, Marilyn Frederick. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Peggy Bratten

Born October 11, 1940 daughter of the late Edward and Jeanette Bickmore. Passed at River Crossing of Edwardsville on June 30, 2022. Married to Chuck Bratten for 63 1/2 years. Grandchildren: Daniel Bratten, Gavin Keck and Grace Keck. Great Grand Child: Millie Bratten. Siblings: Carol Dehner (Robert, deceased), Glen Bickmore,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Ronald Harrington

He was Born October 30, 1948, the son of Finis and Hassie (Kirkpatrick) Harrington. He married Saundra "Sandy" Lacy on December 13, 1980, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Fairview Heights and she preceded him in death in 2011. Ronald retired after 20 of service in the US Army....
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Meda Miller

Meda Christina Miller, 105, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born March 12, 1917 in Eldred, IL, she was the daughter of Crit and Minnie (Rathgeber) Shaw. She married Andrew A. Miller on June 9, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1979. Meda began working for Montgomery Ward when it opened and retired in 1982 after 25 years of service. She volunteered her time as a foster grandparent at Lovejoy Elementary School in Alton for several years. As a foster grandparent through Senior Services Plus, Meda logged five hours a day at the school, reading to the children and assisting them with their math problems and other classwork. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Arthur, Lawrence and Luther Shaw, and three sisters, Ada Weller, Mary Klass, and Freda McCartney. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Kathleen Engdale

Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Engdale, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. She was born on September 14, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Daniel J. Murphy Jr. and Marie C. (Schmidt) Murphy. She graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jeanne Gaines

Jeanne Reilley Gaines, age 96, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Evelyn’s House BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO after a brain cancer diagnosis. She was born September 3, 1925, in Alton, the daughter of Harvey and Clara (Bank) Reilley. She was married to William Gaines, who preceded her in death.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Cheek

Robert Lynn Cheek, 66, died at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1955 in Alton the son of the late James Darwin Cheek and Linda (Lyles) Cheek of Jerseyville. He worked in construction for many years. On April 2, 1977 in Jerseyville, IL he married Catherine “Cathy” (Fritz) and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Samantha Doolin (Ryan) of Brighton, two sons, Kory Cheek (Lisa) of Wesley Chapel, FL and Erik Cheek of Shipman, two grandchildren, Addison and Quinn Doolin, one brother, Jimmie Cheek (Becky) of Kane and four sisters, Kathy Tilton (Mike) of Godfrey, Darlene Cox (Bobby) of Godfrey, Marlene Cheek of Jerseyville and Stacy Chonos (Chris) of Wisconsin. Besides his father he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Raelyne Cheek and one brother, Mike Cheek. Robert, “Lynn”, was an avid fan of Cardinal’s baseball and loved spending time with his children Kory, Eric and Samantha, as well as his grandchildren, Raelyne, Addison and Quinn. He was the keeper of dance bags and cell phones at many of his grandchildren’s dance recitals and took pride in his role as their taxi service to and from school. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Peter Swanson

Peter Thomas Swanson, 26, son of Robert and Barb (Kochan) Swanson, died Easter Sunday eve, April 17, 2022. He was the grandson of John Thomas Kochan, nephew of Steve and Thelma Kochan and extended family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, July 2 at St. Mary...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bonnie Stemm

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Bonnie L. Stemm, 88, passed away at 11:10 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 3, 1933, in Alton, IL to Clarence and Loraine (Suellentrop) Huber. She married Gerald R. Stemm...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons open 4-game homestand for the holiday weekend

SAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon. The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4) and the first place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 playoffs. Going into the weekend, the first place are currently Alton, Danville, Quincy, and Chillicothe (Ohio).
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

5A's shelter holding Putts for Paws golf scramble

The 5A’s Alton Area Animal Aid Association is hosting a golf outing in late July to raise money for their no-kill animal shelter. The nonprofit will hold their Putts for Paws 2022 Four Player Scramble at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton. All proceeds will go directly to the shelter to raise money to care for animals in need of homes.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

New president for Alton-Godfrey Rotary

There’s a new president for the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Antione E. Williams recently received the gavel from club president, Steve Schwartz at the club’s new officer installation meeting. Williams is the first African American to be elected president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary club. The theme for the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

SSPP capital campaign starts tonight

A year-long fundraising effort to help restore Alton’s historic Saints Peter and Paul "Old Cathedral" begins tonight. The building is 165 years old and in need of some repairs. The restoration effort starts following the 6pm Mass and subsequent reception. It is at the reception that a film produced...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons comeback falls short in Indiana

-0- The Alton River Dragons rally fell short Wednesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. REX Baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then held on for the 10-9 win in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons rally included a 7-run 7th inning. Alton dropped to 16-and-11 while Terre Haute improved to 17-and-9.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Tharp to run for State Senate

A long-time member of the Madison County law enforcement community is preparing for a run for elected office. Captain Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department is announcing his candidacy for the State Senate seat in the 56th District, a seat recently vacated by Rachelle Crowe. Crowe has moved...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Food is the star at this hidden gem

I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Registration open for 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is hosting the 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park on Friday, August 25th. Individual players and teams are invited to play, and registration is now open. Spokesman Al Womack told the Big...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons win 4th straight

-0- The Alton River Dragons now have a 4-game winning streak after beating the Normal (IL) CornBelters, 6-2 last night (TUE) at Gordon Moore Park. The River Dragons moved to 16-and-10 on the season while the CornBelters fell to 12-and-13. Scott Montesano has a River Dragons wrap-up: -0- Tuesday's game...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Boys & Girls Clubs provide unique opportunities for kids

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The organization provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs for youth, providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. Local Boys & Girls Clubs are located in both Bethalto and Alton.
ALTON, IL

