Orange County, FL

Florida’s Gatorland highlights capybaras, world’s largest rodents, in new encounter

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gatorland may be known for its reptiles, but giant rodents will take center stage in the wildlife park’s newest attraction.

According to WFTV, the Orange County park, dubbed the “Alligator Capital of the World,” said its guide-led Capybara Encounter offers guests an up-close look at capybaras Ben and Jerry. The pair live on Flamingo Island with waterfowl, turtles and – of course – flamingos.

“We just love Ben and Jerry, and so do our guests,” said Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh. “That’s why we decided to offer something brand new to showcase these incredible animals, their habitat and the way they interact with our other animals.”

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and typically live in South America, according to National Geographic. The semiaquatic herbivores, often called “water hogs,” can weigh as much as 175 pounds and reach about 4 1/2 feet long, WFTV reported.

Capybara Encounter will be open weekday afternoons for a fee of $10 per person, according to WFTV.

WOKV

WOKV

