$5,000 reward offered in disappearance of Utah man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The family of a missing man last seen on June 6 is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his return home.

Cornelis Bokslag, 29, also known as “Casey” left his apartment located near 3808 South West Temple in South Salt Lake on June 6, 2022 and was never seen again.

The last known footage of him was caught on surveillance video as he left his apartment carrying his work backpack. Police say his phone was last traced by a cell phone tower near 2100 South and 300 West on June 6.

“He was supposed to do a training video [for his job] on Monday or Tuesday, but he never did it,” his father Robert Bokslag tells ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz.

Casey is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blond hair and gray eyes. He was last seen with a goatee and typically wears long green Wrangler cargo pants, a T-shirt, military boots or sneakers and a cap.

Casey’s car was discovered two days later on June 8 on a remote road at the Castle Rock exit of I-80 in Summit County. Authorities found the vehicle’s license plates had been removed at the time and have not been located since.

A family friend visited the site where Casey’s vehicle was found and was surprised by the location. He said it was very exposed to drivers along the interstate.

“I had so many questions as I was driving out there,” said Colin James. “[For example] why the car was driven so far? Why was the car dumped in a place that didn’t have any advantageous features?”

His family says Casey always carries his phone with him (a Google Pixel 3 with a black rugged case) and a Gerber multitool, but neither of those items have been found. Casey’s backpack also likely contained a water bottle, a first aid kit and a pair of Swarovski binoculars. Casey also owned a handgun, a 2022 Sig 9mm pistol, which has not been found either.

Casey’s parents say they’re unaware of their son having any enemies or trouble with peers.

“Nothing at all,” his mother, Elisabeth Bokslag, tells ABC4. “Nothing like that, ever, ever. He seemed to get along with everyone he met.

Casey’s parents still don’t know what happened to their son, but suspect there may have been foul play or perhaps even a carjacking.

“Something happened between him leaving his apartment,” said Elisabeth. “But [maybe] he walked into the wrong area. He saw something that he wasn’t supposed to see.”

The family is asking anyone who may have seen Casey, his vehicle, his belongings or had contact with him after Monday, June 6, 2022 to contact Detective Hansen of the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 412-3664 or contact Valley Emergency Communication’s Center at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number LK2022-18693.

Casey’s family has set up a website with more information about the missing man.

