Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Man Arrested For Killing Woman’s Dog After She Refused to Have Dinner With Him

By Hailey Kanowsky
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Las Vegas was arrested after allegedly kicking and killing a woman’s dog because she didn’t have dinner with him. Jonathan Littleton is facing a charge of killing a 15-year-old dog after he kicked the woman’s Poodle in her backyard because he “was upset with her because she did...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 69

Hatrick
3d ago

A man who would kill a 15 year old poodle, Could easily snap and do the same thing to a person, As a matter of fact they really need to look in his background and make sure he hasn't already!🤔

Reply
78
SAYIT
3d ago

Unforgivable. Angry she loved a dog and not him. If he killed my dog I’d be waiting for him to get out on bail. There wouldn’t be another court date.

Reply(6)
70
Sandi Baker
3d ago

Lock that guy up there are worse issues with him. If he willing to kill a pet because he didn’t get his way. What would he do to a child, or someone. He saw as a threat.

Reply(1)
23
 

People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Churchgoer saves two young girls from abduction after one mouths secret message

Two Florida girls under the age of 12 were saved from a violent abduction after one mouthed “help me” at a churchgoer, authorities say.David Daniels, 37, started following the elementary school age kids as they walked home from Cherry’s Bar and Grill in Fishhawk, Tampa, at about 6pm on Sunday, Jessica Lang from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WLFA8.Mr Daniels allegedly hit the girls over the head and placed one in a headlock, but they were able to break free and ride their bikes to a nearby church. A woman who asked not to be identified told FOX 13 she had...
TAMPA, FL

