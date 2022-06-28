ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

Muhlenberg College Announces Students Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester:. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Fairfield University

Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2022 Dean List. Congratulations to the Danbury residents who have received Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Fairfield University. Olivia A. Alessandro. Andrew S. Alfidi. Abigail E. Calame. Elizabeth M. Fanzilli. Joely M. Feder. Grace C. Harney. Chayne T. Howard. Avery F. Jarboe.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SUNY New Paltz Dean's List: Spring 2022

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. The College congratulates the following students for making the spring 2022 Dean's List:. Emily Press...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Yorktown Heights, NY
Education
City
Allentown, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
hamlethub.com

Redding residents earn spot on University of Utah spring Dean's List

Congratulations to Redding residents Nicole Winter Zaia, Jack Aron, and Robert Eskeland who have been named to the Dean's List at University of Utah. The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Christopher Gephart, of New Fairfield, graduated from The University of Tampa.

Christopher Gephart, of New Fairfield, graduated from The University of Tampa on. Gephart graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary (K-6) BS. The commencement ceremony included 1,713 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor '89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor '87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global and the student challenge speaker.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
DELCO.Today

Grant Aids Planned Community College Campus at Prendergast Property

An artist rendering of an addition to the proposed campus at the former Archbishop Prendergast High School. A $750,000 state grant has been earmarked for the transformation of the former Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School property in Drexel Hill into new facilities for a Delaware County Community College southeast campus, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Arts College#Gpa#Social Sciences#The Centennial Conference
hamlethub.com

The Osborn in Rye Announces Academic Achievement Awards

The Osborn senior living community’s Residents’ Association donated more than $50,000 in Academic Achievement Awards to employees’ children pursuing college degrees. The 44 scholarships of $1,200 each were recently presented at The Osborn’s monthly Residents’ Association meeting. The Academic Achievement Awards program was initiated in...
RYE, NY
hamlethub.com

Katonah-Lewisboro School District Moving Up & Graduation Snapshots

As students passed through the 18th-century Pegasus Gate, their easy chat turned into broad smiles. The unmistakable sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance," recorded by the John Jay Orchestra, grew as they neared the Venetian Theater, as well the buzz of 1,500 faculty and family members gathered in the gracious, tented space.
KATONAH, NY
slhn.org

St. Luke’s to Open Region’s First 24-Hour, Outpatient Walk-In Mental Health Center in Lehighton

St. Luke’s University Health Network will celebrate the completion of the construction of the region’s first 24-hour walk-in mental health clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30th at 211 North 12th Street in Lehighton. The new center -- one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania – will open at a time of growing need for mental health services across the country.
LEHIGHTON, PA
hamlethub.com

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference. Volunteers for the Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps got an early look at a new FBI resilience training, developed for agents at the FBI’s NY office, and heard from local harm reduction specialist Lauren Johnson, the community engagement facilitator at the Prevention Council of Putnam. Ms. Johnson introduced the concept of harm reduction to reduce opioid overdose deaths and to strengthen countywide response to these emergencies. The sessions were part of an all-day conference, coordinated by the Putnam County Department of Health, which also included a primer on suicide prevention and an eye-opening presentation on fentanyl and fake pills. Held at Centennial Golf Course in Carmel, it was part of the department’s continuing education program for MRC volunteers in a post-pandemic world. Next on the training agenda is a more in depth, online suicide prevention training that can be taken at one’s own pace.
PUTNAM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resident Jerry DePass, 86, has died

Gerald M. DePass, 86, of Danbury, CT, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Danbury Hospital with his wife and daughter at his side. He was a beloved husband, father and Pop-Pop. Gerald, known to friends and family as Jerry, was born on...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meals on Wheels is grateful to Rotary Club of Ridgefield for a generous grant

Meals on Wheels recently received a generous grant from The Rotary Club of Ridgefield and is extremely grateful!. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield has been providing generous grants for many years in support of Meals on Wheels allowing the nonprofit to fulfill its mission of providing nourishment to any Ridgefield resident who cannot prepare their own meals.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester Parks Foundation’s Camp Morty is Back in Session at Mountain Lakes This Summer with New Robotics Program

Westchester Parks Foundation’s (WPF) Camp Morty, a quality outdoor residential camp experience for children residing in underserved communities in Westchester County, will be returning to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem for the first time in two years. The camp will officially open July 3 for five one-week sessions. Camp Morty will also be adding a new robotics program this summer, awarded by a grant from Verizon, along with traditional summer camp activities including swimming, hiking, nature exploration, canoeing and more. The robotics program will encourage campers to learn a new skill set like coding in a safe environment with hands-on staff. This is especially important to children from underserved communities in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
travelexperta.com

Restaurants Near Strasburg Railroad: Hershey Farm Restaurant

Why do trains and railroads bring out adventure feelings in people? What is it about them? Strasburg Railroad is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lancaster, PA. A historic railroad with one of the oldest steam train in the world that showcases the history of railroads in America and you get the chance to see the countryside of Pennsylvania. That’s why I decided to write my experience, here you’ll find things to do and a restaurant near Strasburg Railroad.
STRASBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy