A little while ago, Friendly FIelds Farm, an animal sanctuary and nonprofit, received an emergency call about four pot-bellied pigs that needed to be rescued. Little did they know that two of the pigs were pregnant and could give birth to twelve piglets each! Unfortunately, the pregnant pigs had to spend the majority of their pregnancy in a terrible neglect situation which is not an ideal condition for growing new lives and could have negatively affected the health of their babies.

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO