PHOENIX — Did you get a call saying you will be arrested if you fail to appear for jury duty? If so, ignore it. The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning Arizonans that scammers are calling members of the community and threatening them they will be arrested if they fail to appear for jury service. The scammers are telling people to pay fines and fees to avoid arrest and jail time.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO