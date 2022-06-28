ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden is getting 'irritated' by Democrats who won't back him to run for reelection in 2024 when he will be 81 and 'lack of respect' from colleagues and the press

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEdaO_0gOOST7U00
President Joe Biden and his allies are frustrated by a 'lack of respect' toward him from Democrats and the media, a New York Times report suggests

President Joe Biden and his top aides are 'irritated' by the cold reception his expected 2024 re-election bid has received from fellow Democrats and the media, a new report suggests on Monday.

Biden, who would be 81 years old when he ran for office a second time, has faced a mountain of discussions about potential primary challengers compared to other first-term president this early in office.

Lawmakers within the president's own party have been hesitant to get behind him at this point. Earlier this month, firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to say she would back a Biden 2024 campaign during an interview on CNN.

'Should he run again, I think that I - you know, I think it's - it's, we'll take a look at it,' the New York Democrat said. 'But, right now, we need to focus on winning a majority, instead of a presidential election.'

West Virginia conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin also would not tell the New York Times whether he would support Biden, brushing off the question with, 'We’re just trying to do our daily thing, brother.'

'Trying to do what we got to do that’s good for the country,' said the senator, who reports suggest has fielded requests from wealthy donors to run as a third-party candidate in 2024.

But Biden and his team see perceptions that he is a 'lame duck' less than halfway through his first term as a 'lack of respect,' the Times reports based off anonymous conversations with people who speak regularly with the commander-in-chief.

The report suggests that Biden's allies believe his ability to beat Donald Trump in 2020 is reason enough to support his candidacy, which comes amid the ex-president's ever-increasing hints that he's looking to run for office a third time.

It cites left-wing Democratic voters' frustration with party leaders for failing to mount an adequate response to the Supreme Court overturning federal abortion protections in Roe v. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VUPe_0gOOST7U00
The president's supporters also appear to be wary of his low popularity, which is less than 40 percent as of Tuesday

Many felt that Biden and Congressional Democrats fell short of expectations after having more than a month to prepare since the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked in Politico early last month.

Progressives like 'Squad' members Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar have publicly called out broad messages to 'go vote,' being pushed by the Biden administration, without presenting a more detailed plan on what Democrats can do with that support.

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond told the Times that Democrats were also 'putting too much into these polling numbers' that reflect a favorability issue that's plagued the president since about halfway through his first year in office.

As of Tuesday, Biden's average popularity rating across multiple polls is just 39.6 percent, according to survey aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

His unpopularity sits at 55.6 percent, slightly lower than the all-time high of 56.1 percent Biden hit on June 26.

But Richmond brushed off skepticism of his boss by chalking it up to other Democrats simply seeing an opportunity to get their candidate back in the running.

He said it was 'a wing in our party who wanted a different candidate and I’m sure they’d love to have their candidate back in the mix again.'

While establishment leaders like Senator Chuck Schumer have assured they will support a Biden re-election bid, younger Democrat leaders like South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham have called on him to pass the torch 'to a new generation of leadership,' as the former representative said on CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyaIt_0gOOST7U00
Lawmakers across the left-wing spectrum from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Senator Joe Manchin have dodged questions on whether they'd support Biden in 2-24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gie2b_0gOOST7U00

However speculation around a Biden primary challenge has grown so rampant that even Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about it during a CNN Interview on Monday.

'Joe Biden is running for reelection and I will be his ticket mate,' Harris said. 'Full stop. That's it.'

The Monday report suggests that the timing of Biden's formal re-election announcement would not come before the November midterm elections, a period Trump has teased for his potential bid.

White House aides also cast doubt on challenges rumored to be brewing from current state leaders like Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

They told the Times that Pritzker gave Biden advanced notice ahead of a recent speech in New Hampshire, a popular stomping ground for presidential hopefuls, and that the popular moderate is also courting party leaders to hold the 2024 nominating convention in Chicago.

Newsom's hype was written off as 'a politician feeling his oats' after a decisive victory against opponents' recall effort.

Comments / 825

Pepper90
3d ago

He is not in the right state of mind to be the president now. It's only going to get worse. Just imagine what he will be like two years from now. He can barely speak or get a point across now. The fact that the Whitehouse has to amend things everytime he speaks is rather alarming. He barely understands what's going on around him and even has issues following general direction. Two years from now will be even worse.

Reply(38)
448
Doctor Dictor
3d ago

He is too old and fragile to be a US president. Give some young bright honest and a fair person a chance to run this country. We need a change from these old retirees who should be home playing with their great grand children.

Reply(15)
199
Carol Albertson
3d ago

Joe and his Democrats could care less about what you and I think..they run the show..they have the power..and they have our money. They decide, what countries and policies to influence.

Reply(11)
164
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Illinois State
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn#The New York Times
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

453K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy