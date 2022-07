Click here to read the full article. It would appear that Toyota is just as enamored with its GR GT3 concept as we are. A pair of design patents filed in Europe suggests that the Japanese automaker is serious about building a production version of the racing-oriented prototype it unveiled at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, according to Motor1.com. Maybe even more exciting is that images accompanying the filings hint that the supercar could look remarkably similar to the alluring concept it’s based on. The two patents, or more specifically the Registered Community Design (RCD) applications, were filed to the European Union Intellectual...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO