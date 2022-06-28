ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spirit Airlines Spurns JetBlue Again

By Adam Levine-Weinberg
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Group and JetBlue Airways have made competing offers to buy Spirit Airlines. Late last week, Frontier raised its offer by $2 per share, encouraging Spirit's board to reaffirm its support for merging with Frontier. JetBlue increased its bid again on Monday, but it would probably be better off...

www.fool.com

Investopedia

The Contest for Spirit Airlines Continues

Spirit Airlines once again rejected a sweetened takeover offer from JetBlue Airlines, citing antitrust concerns and asked its shareholders to vote for a merger with rival Frontier Group at a meeting tomorrow. In the latest offer, JetBlue raised the value of the offer to $34.15 per share, representing a 51%...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
Economy
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
cntraveler.com

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year, TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
CBS Miami

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA

MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines. It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded."My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy. She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook."Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line...
