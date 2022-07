Floyd County, Ky.–Please join us in the keeping the first responders and citizens of Floyd County Kentucky in your thoughts and prayers. Last night while attempting to serve a warrant a suspect opened fire on law enforcement killing a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, a Kentucky State Trooper and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago. Five additional law enforcement officers were shot, as was the Director of Emergency Managers for Floyd County. One of those five officers is on life support.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO