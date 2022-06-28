ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Man indicted for murder in kidnap-for-ransom case after victim shot twice in head, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in a kidnap-for-ransom case that ended in a Mississippi man’s murder.

The victim was abducted and held for ransom, then eventually killed, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Alfonzo Buford, 44, on felony counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping involving ransom and especially aggravated kidnapping involving serious bodily injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozj8t_0gOOR9pe00
alfonzo buford Alfonzo Buford was charged with Kidnapping and First-Degree Murder. (SCSO)

The incident began Jan. 1, 2021, in Greenwood, Miss., where the victim was last seen.

His wife said he called her around midnight and told her to put a large sum of money and marijuana in a trash bag. She was told to leave it by a dumpster at a gas station on Mendenhall, according to the DA.

After she placed the trash bag at the dumpster, a man approached and told her to wait at a nearby fast-food restaurant where her husband would contact her.

She followed the man’s instructions but did not hear from her husband.

Meanwhile, a workman at a vacant home on Flowering Peach Drive discovered the victim’s body bound with duct tape, the DA said.

He had been shot twice in the head.

Surveillance video and other evidence led investigators to Buford. He was arrested and charged two days later.

He gave police several different accounts of the incident.

According to the DA, Buford knew the victim and his wife.

Buford is free on a $300,000 bond, the DA said.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Joseph Griffith of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies and Narcotics Prosecution Unit (CSNPU) which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 8 (Drug Court) and in Criminal Court Division 6.

The CSNPU handles cases involving gangs and violent crimes, including homicides, robberies, kidnappings, rapes, and narcotics trafficking.

