Madison, WI

State Debate: Leave the "f" flags at home this 4th of July, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's rally around the flag this coming 4th of July Weekend, but leave the F-Biden flags at home, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It's become appalling and a prime example of our divisiveness that obscene flags like this are flown at parades and other events where kids are in attendance, the...

Comments / 10

cyourwayout2
3d ago

I don't agree with the language on the flag, but the President has done a severely poor job of running our country.

6
LarryTheTableGuy
3d ago

🇺🇸 Is anybody surprised that the Republicans use these flags? They are the worst that America has to offer, the shameful part. Low class citizens.

6
 

