State Debate: Leave the "f" flags at home this 4th of July, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

Wisconsin is “in a state of chaos” in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday. “Our Legislature has refused to take any action to update the 19th century law that remains on the books. For the time being, the possibility that somebody could be prosecuted is still there. Our suit will resolve that issue, but in the meantime, abortion providers like Planned Parenthood have stopped providing services. So the way that somebody would obtain a safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin isn't available right now,” Kaul told reporters at the state Capitol.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO