Toledo, OH

Finds in the 419 - Hitch a ride on the Sandpiper

By James Starks
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks is joined by author and historian Tedd...

www.13abc.com

13abc.com

E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails

Attorney: Overturning of Roe v. Wade will eventually expand child support. Ohio's new fireworks law allows people to set them off in their backyards, but it's not a complete free pass to light up the night anywhere any day. Tiffin seeing new economic growth.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A tortoise on the loose finds her way home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - South Toledo residents know all about Quinn the tortoise. Well, She’s finally back home after she escaped from her backyard to wander the city traveling five miles. Quinn is quite the shell-ebrity, as she’s called the neighborhood surrounding Durango Drive home for 10 years.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town in full bloom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a magical place in northwest Ohio that you may not even know exists. It’s called Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. and there’s beauty everywhere you turn. Veronica Sheets is the Events and Development Coordinator. “People ask when is the best time to visit,”...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into the Creative Learning Center located at 3433 Navarre Ave in Toledo early Friday morning. Our crew on scene has learned the crash may have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the vehicle. According to the Oregon Police Department, the call came in initially as a burglar alarm was then upgraded to a call of “car versus building.” Police told our crews the driver was not believed to have been impaired and did not suffer any injuries. The Creative Learning Center is closed today.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the career out of pizza, and has now earned national recognition for his work. Brian Edler knows his way around a Domino’s kitchen. He began delivering for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local bookstore kicks off month-long book hunt challenge

PERRYSBURG, OHIO (WTVG) – Local bookstore Gathering Volumes is the headquarters for some summer fun which kicked off Friday. The month-long challenge is a literary spin on the timeless game Where’s Waldo. Yet instead of finding him on a page, he’s scattered across the city in 25 different local businesses.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire in Toledo. A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to fire officials, a woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries but was alert and covered in smoke residue.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

'Yum for everyone:' Condado Tacos opens Perrysburg store

PERRYSBURG — Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere, will open its 35th location on Fremont Pike on July 7. The restaurant will be located at 10584 Fremont Pike and will mark the company’s second location in the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

Perrysburg dog owner reports attempted pet-napping

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police are investigating after receiving a report of a man who tried to nab dogs by grabbing the leash out of dog owners' hands. "We've only received the one report, but obviously according to Facebook, there's some other people that have made comments of having a similar incident out there," Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Kroger celebrates remodeled Perrysburg store grand re-opening

PERRYSBURG – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Perrysburg store after four months of renovations and improvement. Located at 27322 Carronade Drive, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on July 8. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of specials.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s consumer fireworks law begins Friday, July 1, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new fireworks law allows you to buy and shoot off most fireworks that move or explode, but not every town is on board. Some of them are keeping their existing bans in place and opting out of the new statewide regulations. Those regulations are...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local Facebook group mobilizes people to hunt for formula nationwide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As caretakers nationwide continue to seek baby formula, a Bowling Green State University Alumna has mobilized a troop of people willing to hunt and send formula to families in need. Christine Robinson created Formula Hunters, a formula tracking database via Facebook, to help caretakers and mothers...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Toledo woman missing; last seen at family shelter

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editors note: The attached video is from October 2021. Police were called to the Beach House Family Shelter in downtown Toledo last night after receiving a call about a disturbance. Deborah Nugent, who was intoxicated and made threats of harming herself, fled the location before police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo home suffers damage following fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday. According to officials, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 70th block of Birckhead Place. All occupants evacuated the home safely with no injuries. However, the home’s kitchen –where the fire sparked...
TOLEDO, OH
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE

