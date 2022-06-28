Finds in the 419 - Hitch a ride on the Sandpiper

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into the Creative Learning Center located at 3433 Navarre Ave in Toledo early Friday morning. Our crew on scene has learned the crash may have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the vehicle. According to the Oregon Police Department, the call came in initially as a burglar alarm was then upgraded to a call of “car versus building.” Police told our crews the driver was not believed to have been impaired and did not suffer any injuries. The Creative Learning Center is closed today.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO