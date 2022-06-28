Finds in the 419 - Hitch a ride on the Sandpiper

Attorney: Overturning of Roe v. Wade will eventually expand child support. Ohio's new fireworks law allows people to set them off in their backyards, but it's not a complete free pass to light up the night anywhere any day. Tiffin seeing new economic growth. Updated: 54 minutes ago. Tiffin seeing...
TOLEDO, Ohio — With a weekend full of fireworks approaching, the Toledo Hemp Center is offering a way to help alleviate furry friends' anxieties. The store is giving away free CBD liquid packets Friday through Monday to anybody with pets who struggle during fireworks shows. "CBD is known for...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - South Toledo residents know all about Quinn the tortoise. Well, She’s finally back home after she escaped from her backyard to wander the city traveling five miles. Quinn is quite the shell-ebrity, as she’s called the neighborhood surrounding Durango Drive home for 10 years.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a magical place in northwest Ohio that you may not even know exists. It’s called Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. and there’s beauty everywhere you turn. Veronica Sheets is the Events and Development Coordinator. “People ask when is the best time to visit,”...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man living in a Toledo mobile home community says he has reached his wits end with tree branches falling and damaging his trailer. He said it’s been a problem for years and he’s tired of waiting for action. John Loeffler has lived in...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into the Creative Learning Center located at 3433 Navarre Ave in Toledo early Friday morning. Our crew on scene has learned the crash may have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the vehicle. According to the Oregon Police Department, the call came in initially as a burglar alarm was then upgraded to a call of “car versus building.” Police told our crews the driver was not believed to have been impaired and did not suffer any injuries. The Creative Learning Center is closed today.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the career out of pizza, and has now earned national recognition for his work. Brian Edler knows his way around a Domino’s kitchen. He began delivering for...
TOLEDO, Ohio — On June 29, three area restaurants banded together to give a hand up after Social Gastropub in Perrysburg was destroyed by a devastating fire earlier in the month. With Social out of business for the time being, the owners and employees were without jobs for now....
PERRYSBURG, OHIO (WTVG) – Local bookstore Gathering Volumes is the headquarters for some summer fun which kicked off Friday. The month-long challenge is a literary spin on the timeless game Where’s Waldo. Yet instead of finding him on a page, he’s scattered across the city in 25 different local businesses.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire in Toledo. A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to fire officials, a woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries but was alert and covered in smoke residue.
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Festival of Sail is coming to Sandusky next week. Featuring the world’s largest rubber duck, the festival at Sandusky’s Jackson Street Pier is scheduled for July 2 - July 4, 2022 from 10:00a.m. - 6:00 p.m. The event will have more than two...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors in central Toledo are fed up, as weeds continue to take over an area of Woodland Avenue. WTOL 11 received an email from a woman living on the street, saying she can never get anyone from the city to come take care of the overgrown alley behind her house.
PERRYSBURG — Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere, will open its 35th location on Fremont Pike on July 7. The restaurant will be located at 10584 Fremont Pike and will mark the company’s second location in the...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police are investigating after receiving a report of a man who tried to nab dogs by grabbing the leash out of dog owners' hands. "We've only received the one report, but obviously according to Facebook, there's some other people that have made comments of having a similar incident out there," Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said.
PERRYSBURG – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Perrysburg store after four months of renovations and improvement. Located at 27322 Carronade Drive, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on July 8. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of specials.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new fireworks law allows you to buy and shoot off most fireworks that move or explode, but not every town is on board. Some of them are keeping their existing bans in place and opting out of the new statewide regulations. Those regulations are...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As caretakers nationwide continue to seek baby formula, a Bowling Green State University Alumna has mobilized a troop of people willing to hunt and send formula to families in need. Christine Robinson created Formula Hunters, a formula tracking database via Facebook, to help caretakers and mothers...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editors note: The attached video is from October 2021. Police were called to the Beach House Family Shelter in downtown Toledo last night after receiving a call about a disturbance. Deborah Nugent, who was intoxicated and made threats of harming herself, fled the location before police...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday. According to officials, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 70th block of Birckhead Place. All occupants evacuated the home safely with no injuries. However, the home’s kitchen –where the fire sparked...
It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
Comments / 0