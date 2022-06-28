ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV

By Aaron Williams
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week.

The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said.

Lottery officials are encouraging whoever has the winning ticket to sign the back of it and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-588-0500 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 6, 12, 20, 27, 32, and the Power Ball was 4.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase prizes from two up to 10 times.

Powerball numbers are drawn three days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The current Powerball jackpot sits at $365 million.

In 2021, a Monongalia County pair won $1 million through Powerball , while someone hit a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot in western Maryland , last year as well.

