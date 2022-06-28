Another accidental shooting, this time in Clarendon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said. About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO