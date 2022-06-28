ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Another accidental shooting, this time in Clarendon

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor at least the second time this month, someone accidentally fired a shot while cleaning a gun inside an apartment building. This latest incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Clarendon. Police say a man in an apartment on the 1200 block of N. Garfield Street was cleaning his...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Wanted man fatally shot by police at Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police. At a press conference, the Fairfax County police chief said the armed confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Police say they shot suspect outside northern Virginia mall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police in northern Virginia say an officer has shot a suspect outside a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that their preliminary investigation indicates officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred. The...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

2 people disguised with police vests assaulted person, robbed NW DC business: MPD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for help identifying and locating two people connected to an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on June 23. Two suspects, seen wearing tactical vests with the word "Detective" written across the chest, entered a business in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest at 2:11 p.m., pulled out handguns and demanded property, MPD said. The two suspects then assaulted victims and stole property before fleeing in two cars, MPD added.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted in vehicle in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in Rockville yesterday afternoon. The assault was reported in a vehicle in the 14700 block of Avery Road at 1:20 PM. That's near RedGate Park and Avery House.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Inside Nova

Man charged with rape in attack at Manassas-area hotel

A 22-year-old Georgia man has been charged with rape in a Wednesday attack on a woman at the Red Roof Inn outside Manassas. Police were called to the hotel at 10610 Automotive Drive just before 1:10 a.m. for a reported sexual assault. The victim told police she was outside a...
MANASSAS, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Three teens charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say one shot at officer’s car

Three teen boys have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Montgomery County police cruiser early Thursday morning in Bethesda. The boys, all 16-year-olds from Washington, D.C., have each been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Thursday afternoon. Bethesda Beat does not publish the names of juveniles who are charged with crimes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Tow truck driver helps to talk down man standing on edge of overpass

(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) A tow truck driver helped to defuse a tense situation in Crystal City yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Police were dispatched to the area for a man standing on the edge of a Route 1 overpass. It was unclear why the man was standing there, but there was concern that he might jump to the roadway below.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said. About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Killing of Fairfax Nonprofit Owner in His Home

A suspect has been charged in the killing of a nonprofit founder last week in the victim's Fairfax, Virginia, home, authorities say. Gret Glyer was found shot multiple times in his family's home on Bolton Village Court early Friday. He was 32 and is survived by his wife and two children.
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy