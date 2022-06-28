Another accidental shooting, this time in Clarendon
For at least the second time this month, someone accidentally fired a shot while cleaning a gun inside an apartment building. This latest incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Clarendon. Police say a man in an apartment on the 1200 block of N. Garfield Street was cleaning his...
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say they have arrested three 16-year-olds Thursday for a string of robberies and the attempted homicide of an officer after a pursuit and shooting on Interstate 495. Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway) in Bethesda is back open after being shut down overnight while police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting between officers and an alleged wanted man at a Target parking lot at the Springfield Town Center Thursday afternoon. There are not a lot of details available at this time but according to a Tweet from Fairfax County Police,...
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police. At a press conference, the Fairfax County police chief said the armed confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police in northern Virginia say an officer has shot a suspect outside a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that their preliminary investigation indicates officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for help identifying and locating two people connected to an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on June 23. Two suspects, seen wearing tactical vests with the word "Detective" written across the chest, entered a business in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest at 2:11 p.m., pulled out handguns and demanded property, MPD said. The two suspects then assaulted victims and stole property before fleeing in two cars, MPD added.
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in Rockville yesterday afternoon. The assault was reported in a vehicle in the 14700 block of Avery Road at 1:20 PM. That's near RedGate Park and Avery House.
A 22-year-old Georgia man has been charged with rape in a Wednesday attack on a woman at the Red Roof Inn outside Manassas. Police were called to the hotel at 10610 Automotive Drive just before 1:10 a.m. for a reported sexual assault. The victim told police she was outside a...
Three teen boys have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Montgomery County police cruiser early Thursday morning in Bethesda. The boys, all 16-year-olds from Washington, D.C., have each been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Thursday afternoon. Bethesda Beat does not publish the names of juveniles who are charged with crimes.
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) A tow truck driver helped to defuse a tense situation in Crystal City yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Police were dispatched to the area for a man standing on the edge of a Route 1 overpass. It was unclear why the man was standing there, but there was concern that he might jump to the roadway below.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said.
About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Authorities say three people are in custody after shots struck a police vehicle overnight during a burglary investigation in Montgomery County. Officers say they were investigating the report of a burglary when a vehicle sped off toward the Chevy Chase area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police...
Stonebridge, a shopping area in Potomac Town Center, in Woodbridge, Virginia, has reopened after a search for suspects in an armed carjacking. The Prince William County police said the carjacking happened on Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge earlier Thursday. Officers spotted the stolen car around 2:30 p.m., and the police said...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident.
Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ.
The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
The driver of a stolen car that fatally struck a Maryland grandfather was arrested three months prior for a similar crime, authorities say. The deadly crash happened June 8 on White House Road in Upper Marlboro. Jonny Morris, 66, of Charles County, was driving to work when he was hit...
A suspect has been charged in the killing of a nonprofit founder last week in the victim's Fairfax, Virginia, home, authorities say. Gret Glyer was found shot multiple times in his family's home on Bolton Village Court early Friday. He was 32 and is survived by his wife and two children.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who committed multiple thefts in Bethesda. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit have released surveillance video of the suspect. On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the...
