I am sure you’ve been told you should stand up and move away from your work stations or use a standing desk where possible. One of the major benefits of doing this is to activate and stretch the hip flexor area. But what are the hip flexors, and why are they so important – and what happens if we let them get weak and stiff? Read more: Why do I grunt when I bend over? What are hip flexors? Hip flexors...

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO