ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Square, PA

General Recreation: We-Go-Swing, Revolutionary New Inclusive Swing

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVvDY_0gOOOIED00
Image via General Recreation Inc.

General Recreation Inc. in Newtown Square, a provider of commercial playground and recreational equipment throughout the region, always has its eye on inclusive play, making sure that all children can join in the fun.

With that in mind, General Recreation introduces the We-Go-Swing, providing a whole new way to play for all.

It’s the first no-transfer inclusive swing that can be integrated into a playground setting, inviting kids of all abilities.

The spacious entry deck can be connected to a ramp for easy roll-on access, meaning there’s no need to transfer from a mobility device to join in.

 There’s plenty of room for children of all ages and their caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy a ride.

The handlebars help move the swing so all users are actively contributing to the motion. Kids on board are working together, building cooperation and creating fun for everyone.

And with all the children helping create the swinging motion, they are engaging muscles throughout their bodies while building motor planning skills, strength and balance.

The swing is designed for age ranges between 2 to 5 and 5 to 12.  It is ADA compliant and comes with either one accessible bay and bench seat, or two accessible bays. A 60-inch by 72-inch entry deck is included.

The handlebars assist with moving the swing and keep users in place. They rotate for easy entrance and exit.

The We-Go-Swing can be located in the midst of playground activity and does not need to be fenced, locked or segregated.

Impact-minimizing materials and integrated soft stops allow the We-Go-Swing to be located in the midst of playground activity and not segregated, fenced or locked.

About General Recreation

Since 1973, General Recreation Inc. has been a leading distributor of commercial playground equipment. They serve Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and have helped hundreds of community leaders and organizations build playgrounds that are safe, aesthetically pleasing and made to last.

General Recreation projects are supported by expert and trusted services, including site evaluation, playground design, installation and community build services.

Whether your playground will consist of an outdoor playground at a preschool or a large community playground, experienced commercial playground experts will help you every step of the way.

Find out more about the work of General Recreation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R31Iq_0gOOOIED00
Image via General Recreation Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero Introduces Statewide Student-Centric Mental Health Bill

Sen. Santarsiero's proposal seeks to make student-staff mental health training part of every school year across the state. Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero has introduced State Bill 1262 for consideration in Harrisburg. If enacted, it is intended to ensure that students well-being becomes not just a physical priority but an emotional and psychological one as well. Greg Barton of WADC, Washington, D.C., covered the proposal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Cocktail Bar Hop/Scotch Gains BBQ Pop-Up

Holy 'Que Smokehouse pitmaster Tom Peters.Image via Holy 'Que Smokehouse at Facebook. A section of the back patio of Doylestown cocktail bar Hop/Scotch is being allocated to Holy ‘Que Smokehouse. Over the summer, it will become a pop-up food-service extension of the Texas-style barbecue’s Lahaska brick-and-mortar site. Maggie Mancini grilled the principals of both sides of the arrangement for details in PhillyVoice.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Playgrounds#General Recreation Inc#Ada
BUCKSCO.Today

Peaceful Pups: Bensalem Scout Project Provides Calm Setting for Shelter Dogs

A Girl Scout project was designed to destress shelter dogs; it won attention from the scouting organization's national level. It’s not easy being a shelter dog. There’s the confusion of being removed from home, the strangeness of a new pack, a parade of curious onlookers filing by, and not a lot of 1:1 human contact (despite staff/volunteer efforts to connect as much as possible). The desire to help area dogs-in-waiting led local Girl Scout Angelina Schoener to launch a project to ease their stress. Sarah Siock, of the Bucks County Courier Times, reported on the organizational recognition that rewarded her work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Want to Support Bucks County’s Trail System? Don’t Forget the TIP

As June’s Great Outdoors Month begins to wane the William Penn Foundation reminds Bucks County residents that the local Circuit Trail system — a treasured county asset — could use some public support. What’s more, getting behind the cause takes only a mouse-click nomination of the Liberty Bell Trail to the Pa. Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) list.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Preschool
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Dept. of Agriculture: WIC Funding Doesn’t Just Mean Bucks County’s Women, Infants, and Children

Bucks County’s summer crop abundance connects thousands of residents with vitamin-packed fruits and vegetables brimming with nutrition and flavor. For seniors, however, this bounty may be out of budget, especially as numerous influences have lifted grocery prices. In response, the state’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) ensures that residents who are 60+ eat well.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Family Leaves Cramped Condo, Opts to Duck into Roomier Cape Cod

Heidi and Miles Roux and their Khaki Campbell ducks.Image via Elizabeth Robertson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pandemic lock down brought the Roux family of Doylestown — dad Miles, mom Heidi, seven-year-old son Gus — to a dilemma: Either remain in their cramped condo or find a bigger nest elsewhere. They opted for the latter, according to Laura Hoover, who got the details’ ducks in a row for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Tuesday With Michael: Where is Your Wheel of Life Taking You?

In his book, The Unheavenly City, Dr. Edward Banfield described one of the most profound studies on success and priority setting ever conducted. He said that men and women who were the most successful in life and who were the most likely to move up economically were those who took the future into consideration with every decision they made in the present.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank, St. Luke’s Partner for Summer Meals Program

Penn Community Bank, in a summer joint effort with St. Luke's Quakertown, is again fighting summertime food insecurity among children who are out of school. Penn Community Bank has once again partnered with St. Luke’s University Health Network to ensure no Quakertown-area child faces hunger issues by going without a nutritious lunch during the summer months.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy