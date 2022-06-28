ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Firefighters Honored on Anniversary of Surfside Tragedy

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 2 days ago

West Palm Beach Firefighters and K-9 Phire Honored for Search & Rescue, Following Champlain Towers Condominium Collapse Anniversary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJkPF_0gOOOEhJ00

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 28, 2022) -- West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana J. Matty honored the brave and valiant efforts of the West Palm Beach Fire Department (WPBFD) members who worked countless hours to rescue and recover victims of the Champlain Towers condominium collapse in Surfside last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5VZO_0gOOOEhJ00

Mayor James Thanks Lt. Jacqueline Curtis

More than 20 WPBFD firefighters, who deployed to Surfside as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team and the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Strike Team, were honored. Mayor James and Chief Matty recognized them with honorary helmet shields commemorating their commitment to search and rescue.

Recipients include FF Bryan Bartlett, FF Michael Beets, Lt. William Charbonneau, FF Elizaveta Clavijo, LT. Jacqueline Curtis, FF Jennifer Collins, FF Stephen Diaz-Lies, Lt. Brian Dolan, FF Josh Forbes, FF Luis Gonzalez, Driver/Engineer Iris Hernandez, FF Robert Jacques, Driver/Engineer Travis Kolb, Lt. Brett Koning, FF Nolan Lynch, Capt. Adam MacKillop, FF Gil Mendez, Lt. Wilmer Morales, FF Alejandro Moreno, FF Richard Murphy, Lt. Jason Ramirez, Capt. Gregory Rogers, FF Benjamin Shultz, FF Daniel Valentin, and K-9 Phire.

“These West Palm Beach Fire Department representatives truly embody what it means to be a first responder as they gathered behind a cause much bigger than themselves with strength, courage and compassion,” said Mayor James. “It is an honor to recognize them for their service and to have them on the West Palm Beach team.”

“We are proud of their response to this mission,” said Chief Matty. “We honor these responders for their selfless service to our neighbors to the south.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Search for missing woman in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman. Alicia Anderson, 31, was last seen at the Tri Rail Station in Delray Beach. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 if you see her.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Documenting a grim chapter

Attorney Bryan Boysaw and Kenya Madison, senior director of Healthier Delray Beach, comfort each other after digging soil from near where Samuel Nelson was lynched in 1926 west of Delray Beach. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Samuel Nelson was abducted from Delray Beach jail and lynched in 1926. By...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Bodies of 3 people recovered in canal crash off Southern Blvd.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 people have been recovered from a canal crash off Southern Boulevard. The crash over the weekend killed 21-year-old Cindy Castro of Lake Worth. On Monday morning, dive teams recovered the bodies of 24-year-old Luis Flores and 20-year-old Vanessa Saenz.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Remains found near canal off Highway 441 near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators will have to wait on autopsy results for more answers after finding a set of remains, west of Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered the body of an individual along 90th Street South, off Highway 441, on Sunday afternoon.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Moreno
Person
Richard Curtis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 dead after Jeep crashes into canal in Palm Beach County, deputies say

The driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and his two passengers died Sunday after he lost control of the car while attempting to exit Southern Boulevard and swerved off the road into a canal, deputies said. About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Luis Flores, 24, of Lake Worth, was driving east on Southern Boulevard in the outside lane and turned onto the exit ramp for Congress Avenue when he failed to negotiate ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

53-year-old man arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the incident. A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Police Department responded at 11:20 a.m. to 1100 South Ocean Boulevard and arrested Donald Cleveland. After his arrest, police began towing his vehicle when a...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The West Palm Beach Fire#Driver Engineer
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Torrent of gunfire outside Boynton Beach home leaves one woman dead

A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV

Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is depriving golf fans by barring LIV Golf participants from playing in its tour events, a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County claims. According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman, the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour, are listed as defendants. It claims that suspending golfers who play in the LIV Golf tournaments is anti-competitive in the free-agent marketplace.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
metalinjection

BAM MARGERA Found, Headed Back To Rehab

Bam Margera has fortunately been found after being reported missing on Saturday, and is headed back to rehab. According to a report published by TMZ, Margera was found this evening at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, FL by police and a crisis intervention team including his parents. The report further states that Margera was found unharmed and that an intervention was held at the hotel. We wish Margera all the best in his recovery and hope he gets the help he needs.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Eight Years In Federal Prison For Seven Bridges Resident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges resident Jeffrey Jedlicki, who has spent the last several months in a federal holding facility, will now spend eight years in federal prison. His wife, Tracy Jedlicki, will be sentenced in July. Prosecutors say both were involved […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

161
Followers
668
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy