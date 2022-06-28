Firefighters Honored on Anniversary of Surfside Tragedy

West Palm Beach Firefighters and K-9 Phire Honored for Search & Rescue, Following Champlain Towers Condominium Collapse Anniversary

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 28, 2022) -- West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana J. Matty honored the brave and valiant efforts of the West Palm Beach Fire Department (WPBFD) members who worked countless hours to rescue and recover victims of the Champlain Towers condominium collapse in Surfside last year.

Mayor James Thanks Lt. Jacqueline Curtis

More than 20 WPBFD firefighters, who deployed to Surfside as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team and the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Strike Team, were honored. Mayor James and Chief Matty recognized them with honorary helmet shields commemorating their commitment to search and rescue.

Recipients include FF Bryan Bartlett, FF Michael Beets, Lt. William Charbonneau, FF Elizaveta Clavijo, LT. Jacqueline Curtis, FF Jennifer Collins, FF Stephen Diaz-Lies, Lt. Brian Dolan, FF Josh Forbes, FF Luis Gonzalez, Driver/Engineer Iris Hernandez, FF Robert Jacques, Driver/Engineer Travis Kolb, Lt. Brett Koning, FF Nolan Lynch, Capt. Adam MacKillop, FF Gil Mendez, Lt. Wilmer Morales, FF Alejandro Moreno, FF Richard Murphy, Lt. Jason Ramirez, Capt. Gregory Rogers, FF Benjamin Shultz, FF Daniel Valentin, and K-9 Phire.

“These West Palm Beach Fire Department representatives truly embody what it means to be a first responder as they gathered behind a cause much bigger than themselves with strength, courage and compassion,” said Mayor James. “It is an honor to recognize them for their service and to have them on the West Palm Beach team.”

“We are proud of their response to this mission,” said Chief Matty. “We honor these responders for their selfless service to our neighbors to the south.”