343 Industries says the long-running problem with desync is a high priority, but the studio's assets are already wrapped up in other things. Desync, simply put, is when an online game server and client don't agree on a player's location: The client says a player is here, but the server says they're actually over there. As you can imagine, it's a real problem when you're trying to put bullets or blades into someone, and it's been an issue in Halo Infiinite since before the game released.

