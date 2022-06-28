ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 hearing to feature ex-Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson in surprise committee meeting

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-ranking aide in former President Donald Trump's administration is set to testify in a surprise hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide of Trump former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to appear and testify at the ongoing committee hearings regarding the Jan....

Fox News

Fox News

