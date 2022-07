ELKHART, Ind. -- Mod Pizza in Elkhart is giving 20 percent of customer’s bills to Rio’s Rainbow on Thursday night. Rio’s Rainbow is a non-profit pushing for the end of bullying and was started in honor of Rio Allred, who was a student at Northside Middle School in Elkhart before she took her own life earlier this year because she was bullied for having alopecia.

